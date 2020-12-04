SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish jury acquitted a Shreveport man of a murder charge Friday afternoon following a five-day trial.
The 12-person jury found that Carlos Franklin, 40, who was arrested over four years ago, was not guilty in the April 2016 early morning shooting in the Mooretown area of Shreveport that left Gina Foster dead and Syborio Foster wounded.
Franklin was on trial for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He faced a life sentence if convicted.
Witnesses at the scene told police a small tan-colored sedan stopped at a stop sign for an extended period of time before turning down Martha Street. They said the passenger opened fire on a group of people standing outside, including Gina Foster and Syborio Foster. Gina Foster was shot in the head, and Syborio Foster suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
At the trial, the state, represented by assistant district attorneys Jason Waltman and Edwin Blewer, called Curtis Foster and Syborio Foster to testify. Both said they saw Franklin in the passenger seat when he rose up and began firing at them. No physical evidence or photographic evidence linking Franklin to the shooting was provided to the jury.
J. David Shepherd, a contract attorney for the Caddo Parish District Public Defender Office, represented Franklin, and during cross-examination pointed out the inconsistencies between witnesses’ testimony, and inconsistencies between prior statements made by witnesses and the testimony given at trial.
After 45 minutes of deliberation, the jury of 9 women and 3 men returned the not guilty verdict on both charges.