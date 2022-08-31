SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout Tuesday morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.
During the investigation, Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
A resident of the Grand Oaks Apartments told detectives he was walking to his vehicle that Tuesday morning when one of the juveniles pretended to ask for help. That teen later pointed a gun at him prompting the exchange of gunfire. Patrol deputies responded to the apartment complex and all suspects were eventually arrested.
Caddo deputies recovered the two stolen vehicles along with five guns and stolen items. All, except the guns, were returned to the victims.
Detectives are still investigating. So far, they know of eight victims.
The suspects were booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:
16-year-old:
- theft of a motor vehicle
- illegal possession of stolen things (for the vehicle stolen in Shreveport)
- three counts of simple burglary
- aggravated assault with a firearm
- two counts of aggravated property damage
- juvenile in possession of a handgun
- resisting an officer
- This juvenile also had an order to take into custody through Caddo Juvenile Probation and Parole for the theft of a motor vehicle in a separate incident.
17-year-old:
- illegal possession of stolen things (vehicle stolen in Shreveport)
- three counts of Simple burglary
- aggravated assault with a firearm
- two counts of aggravated property damage
- juvenile in possession of a handgun
- resisting an officer
17-year-old:
- illegal possession of stolen things (vehicle stolen in Shreveport)
- three counts of simple burglary
- resisting an officer
17-year-old:
- illegal possession of stolen things (vehicle stolen in Shreveport)
- three counts of simple burglary
- resisting an officer