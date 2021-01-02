The Interstate 20 rebuild through Bossier City is the biggest project that will impact the most people in the Shreveport-Bossier area on a daily basis in 2021.
But, there are plenty of other road projects that the Louisiana Department of Development and Transportation have given the green light to in the new year.
"We'll be replacing the Caddo Lake bridge on LA-1 up near Mooringsport. We've got some overlay projects in some of our rural parishes; Bienville, Claiborne, Webster. So there is progress that's going to be made across the area," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD Spokesperson.
DOTD also telling KTBS that there are other projects on their radar right now, but they always have to address the needs based on the money available to the department.