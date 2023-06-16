SHREVEPORT, La. -- State, parish and city leaders took part in a Unified Command Group meeting Friday at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where they discussed response to the storms that impacted Caddo Parish Friday and Saturday.
The following information was announced at today’s meeting:
- There are five major road closures in Caddo Parish: Blanchard-Furrh Road, North Lakeshore Drive, state Highway 169 at Crouch Dam Road, Greenwood Springridge Road at Jackie Ray Lane and Keithville-Keatchie Road.
- SWEPCO reports 231,000 outages; 146,982 in Louisiana; 133,500 in Shreveport District. SWEPCO is currently focusing on tree and debris removal, and restoration of public safety and critical municipal infrastructure such as hospitals, nursing homes, etc. SWEPCO anticipates that restoration will be a multi-day restoration event.
- There are four water system disruptions in Caddo Parish: Big Oaks Water System, Barron Ridge Water System, Simpson Water System and Linda Lane Water System. There is one boil advisory in place for Deepwoods Water System in South Shreveport.
- Cooling Centers are being staged around Caddo Parish to assist citizens who may need a place to cool off. Current locations include: The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish/city emergency alert system, Everbridge, at www.everbridge.net to receive texts and phone messages.
- United Way 2-1-1 Help Line is in place to assist citizens access a variety of resources (housing, food, etc.). Citizens are encouraged to reach out to 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- Officials urge the public to stay safe after the storm by staying away from downed power wires that may be on roadways and around fallen trees. Use generators in open areas and not inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Be mindful of all posted traffic barricades and keep off roadways unless necessary.
- The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255.
Updated information will be posted on local government websites and social media accounts as it becomes available.