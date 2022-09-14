SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish man who violated a protective order and had illegal drugs in his possession was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court..
The four-woman, two man jury in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom deliberated barely half an hour before finding Jimmy Kuykendall, 59, guilty as charged of third-offense violation of a protective order and possession of methamphetamine.
Kuykendall was arrested Jan. 23 while parked in a vehicle outside a house in Greenwood where a female friend lived. She had a protective order against him, but she saw him parked in her driveway and received a voicemail from him that day.
Responding officers recovered a glass-smoking pipe, commonly used with illegal narcotics, and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in Kuykendall’s front pants pocket. Officers also recovered a cigarette pack containing suspected methamphetamine from Kuykendall’s vehicle.
Kuykendall was previously arrested for violation of a protective order July 23, 2021 and was convicted of that on Sept. 29. He was arrested again for a second protective order on Oct. 19 and convicted on Dec. 31.
For violation of a protective order, third offense, he faces imprisonment for as few as 14 days or as much as two years and a fine of up to $1,000. On the drug conviction, he faces one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Kuykendall will return to Garrett's courtroom Oct. 21 for sentencing.
Kuykendall was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Ross Owen and Erica Jefferson. He was defended by Evan McMichael and Hilary Hileman.