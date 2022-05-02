SHREVEPORT, La. - Community members who knew Landry Anglin are trying to cope and deal with the senseless tragedy of her death Sunday afternoon.
The 13-year-old attended, who attended Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, was remembered Monday by her principal and a school counselor.
The students and staff are trying to come to grips with the loss of Landry. Making it even more difficult is the fact that she was inside her house, a place you would think she was safe.
"She was the kind of kid that would speak to everybody as she came down the hall, even to the teachers she didn't know or didn't have, she would call them by name," Principal Robin DeBusk said. "She always had a hug for you on the bus ramp in the morning and in the afternoon. Overall, it's devastating for our family here at CMM."
"Our school is just grieving right now, students and teachers alike. We need thoughts and prayers from the city," said Kelly Guerrero, school counselor.
DeBusk said Landry played on the school Lacrosse team. She and her teammates just played a game on Saturday, the day before she was shot and killed.
The bullet that struck Landry was fired by individuals who were involved in a rolling gun battle Sunday on Fairfield Avenue. Neighbors' surveillance cameras picked up the noise from dozens of shots being fired.
Police recovered one vehicle believed to have been driven during the shootout. No arrests have been made.