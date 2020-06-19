SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish high school graduations for the class of 2020 have been moved to Independence Stadium to meet CDC social distancing guidelines, according to a news release Friday from the Caddo Parish School Board.
The ceremony had been scheduled to be held in the Shreveport Convention Center.
During the ceremonies, families will be asked to sit together and practice social distancing between other household groups. Extra staff will be present to ensure these guidelines are met to provide a safe environment for all attendees. Any individual who may be feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms such as a fever, cough or other concerns should refrain from attending, school officials said.
All ceremonies will be live streamed on the Caddo Parish Public Schools’ social media pages and the district website.
The commencement exercises will take place July 27 through Aug. 1 during these updated times:
- North Caddo, 7 p.m. July 27
- Huntington, 8 a.m. July 28
- Southwood, 7 p.m. July 28
- Green Oaks, 8 a.m. July 29
- Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m. July 29
- Caddo Virtual Academy, 8 a.m. July 30
- Northwood, 7 p.m. July 30
- Woodlawn, 8 a.m. July 31
- Captain Shreve, 7 p.m. July 31
- Caddo Magnet, 8 a.m. Aug. 1
- C.E. Byrd, 7 p.m. Aug. 1