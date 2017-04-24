Officials in Caddo Parish are planning another gun buy-back event, building on the success of a similar one earlier this year.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Caddo Sheriff's Office and Caddo Parish Commission have planned the next event for early May.
"Plans are well underway for the second installment of the Gun Buy Back Program, and we believe that this will be even better than the first," said Assistant District Attorney Mekisha Smith Creal.
The buy-back will be held Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church, located at 8200 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport. The event will be held in the gymnasium, at the back of the church campus.
Officials say the anonymous, drive-up event will offer $300 gift cards for assault-style rifles, $100 cards for .380 or larger semi-automatic pistols, and $50 cards for smaller-caliber handguns, revolvers, rifles and shotguns. There is a limit of two guns per vehicle.
Guns must be unloaded and in the trunk of the vehicle. Cards will be given only for working firearms, though non-working guns and ammunition will be accepted for disposal and destruction, with no payment.
The buy-back in January netted 41 firearms and handed out 61 gift cards.