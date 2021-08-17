SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dozens of parents showed up to the Caddo School Board meeting Tuesday to speak out against the mask mandate for children in schools.
"I come here to request the freedom to choose whether my child wears a mask or not," said parent Jessica Tullis, who said her child said she wouldn't be able to see her new classmates' full faces.
"All I ask is that you all respect my decision for my kids," said Tullis. "This is my personal conviction, not to wear a mask. My family does not have fear of the virus or losing a loved one. I know where myself and my kids are going. They're going straight to Heaven. I have personally lost a loved one to COVID. I have a cousin on a ventilator right now. But I will not live in fear. My child will not live in fear. I do not need the government telling me or the school board telling me that my child needs to wear a mask."
Superintendent Lamar Goree said the district will stick with mask-wearing for Caddo schools.
"Our responsibility again, as we've stressed, and our goal this year is to have in-person learning five days a week for as many students as possible," said Goree. "In that respect, we have worked very closely, not only with our parents in our community but most importantly, our medical community around what are those things that we can do to ensure that students can go to school every day, learn and be successful."
"I think even if you look at a lot of the leading research, as it relates to this pandemic, it clearly states that wearing a mask does decrease the spread of the virus," said Goree. "And certainly our goal, if we're going to keep schools open, and not be like some of our neighboring states is to wear a mask and keep our children in school."
Other parents showed up to request their children be accepted in the virtual learning program. The deadline to sign up was in May. Parents now argue that circumstances regarding the pandemic have changed since then.
"I am extremely concerned about the lack of a virtual option for my second-grade son," said parent Dionne. "My four-year-old is a high-risk individual and so is my husband. Seeing how everyone here is against students having to wear masks in the classroom there terrifies me. And I feel that as a parent, I should be able to virtually school my student and not have to deal with any kind of backlash or anything like that. I made the sacrifice last year, and we did the entire school year with all of us at the house together. I am prepared to do that again. I just need the ability to do so."
During the meeting, Goree told parents they could contact their schools to get signed up for virtual.
"We do look and have been working diligently to respect those wishes of the families that have requested virtual over the summer and even since the virus has changed," said Goree after the meeting. "So in that respect, we will continue to, staff is working diligently every day, to identify the staff that will be necessary to cover the additional families that are requesting virtual it's almost like opening a new school, though."
Goree encourages families to reach out directly to their schools if they are interested in signing up to do virtual learning for this school year.