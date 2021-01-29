SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish is moving forward with plans to relocate the Confederate monument in downtown Shreveport. But before it's moved, there will be a new addition to the walls surrounding it. The white marble and granite monument, owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, has been walled off since July 2020, but has long been a source of controversy.
Starting next week, with the approval of the Caddo Parish Commission, workers will add more to the walls including the text of the "Gettysburg Address," the "Star Spangled Banner," the "Pledge of Allegiance," and "God Bless America."
"We need to realize who we are as Americans," said Ken Epperson, Caddo Parish Commissioner for District 12, who proposed adding the text.
Due to the adhesive process, they'll need two straight days of temperatures in the 60s, according to Epperson.
The Caddo Parish Confederate Monument is older than the courthouse it sits in front of along Texas Street. The monument was built between 1902 and 1906, according to documents with the National Register Of Historic Places. The current courthouse was built in the late 1920s. After years of legal battles, the parish reached an agreement with the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
This week, the parish announced, they're taking proposals to remove and relocate the monument. They'll be accepting bids for the project until Thursday, March 25. For more information, click here. So far, there's no set timeline on when it will be moved or what could be put there instead. Epperson says nothing should replace it.
"That's a beautiful landscape," said Epperson. "The courthouse is there for justice and it stands for what the United States of America should stand for. Not a museum. If you want a museum for artifacts, put them in a museum."
The United Daughters of the Confederacy declined our requests for an interview, but a statement on their webpage says in part: "Given that the Caddo Parish Courthouse is no longer a secure site, we are pleased that our monument will soon be moved to a new permanent location of our choosing where it will once again be protected and revered."
The monument's eventual home will be the Pleasant Hill battlefield site, which is privately-owned property, south of Mansfield.