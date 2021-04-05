SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish has lost $2.7 million dollars in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parish administrators gave that figure during the Caddo commission pandemic and national disaster committee meeting.
According to administrators, the $2.7 million include a loss in parks revenue, camping fees, child enforcement collections, criminal case charges, and about $1.3 million in revenue from the the riverboat fund.
Aside from the $2.7 million, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office lost about $1.5 million in revenue, according to DA office Administrator Gary Gaskins. The public defender's office also lost nearly $400,000.
Chief District Public Defender Michelle Andrepont told commissioners the Caddo Parish Public Defender's Office lost about $390,000 since the start of the pandemic.
Andrepont said their office receives a huge portion of funding from conviction and user fees at the local level. Some staff members' salaries were cut by 50% due to less court appearances. She says their office is not eligible for federal funding from U.S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or Cares Act.
According to Andrepont, the public defender's office handles roughly 75 to 80% of criminal cases in Caddo Parish.
Andrepont said they do it at approximately 1/3 of the budget that the district attorney's office runs on.
During that same committee meeting, the parish's juvenile services revealed the pandemic's impact on it's agency. According to Caddo Parish Juvenile Services Director Clay Walker, there are several hundred children in Caddo parish who never logged into their school computer during the pandemic.
Walker told commissioners that addressing this problem is the juvenile services' biggest need. He said the agency created a list of children impacted and that the school system is working on the academic recovery while juvenile services plans for the family social service needs recovery.
"Our concern, if you have several hundred children that are a year separated from school, that's going to become a big truancy problem and potentially a delinquency problem, we'd like to get in front of and prevent," said Walker.
Caddo Parish is expected to receive a $46.59 million grant from the U.S. Treasury Department through the American Rescue Plan fund.