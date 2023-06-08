SHREVEPORT, La. - An ordinance to fund two solar-powered disaster relief hubs was approved by the Caddo Parish Commission at their meeting on June 8th, 2023.
After sending the ordinance back to discussion to gather more information on the costs and whether federal or state funding will be able to match the local contribution, nine of the twelve commissioners voted in favor of the ordinance.
Supporters of the program say that through ARPA funds, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Infrastructure bill, Caddo could contribute $250,000 and receive up to $4 million in matched funds. The two projects are projected to cost $3 million dollars.
The Morningstar Baptist Church and Highland Center in Shreveport would house the disaster hubs. The idea is to create a self sustaining energy "micro-grid" that the facilities can use to distribute power if inclement weather causes power outages. Members of the community who have medical devices like CPAP machines would be able to have a safe shelter to ensure they have the energy required to power those machines. Some might need a place to charge their phones to call loved ones.
Highland Center Executive Director Madison Poche is concerned with a leading cause of death during natural disasters: power failure. If these preventative measures can be taken, Caddo Parish will be leading the nation in this model of disaster relief.
"We know that the way we respond to natural disasters will be changing in the next decade," Poche said, "There's going to be funding available, so we want to make sure that Caddo Parish is apart of the conversation with these new, incredible resources. We can take these preventative measures to ensure that neighbors get what they need during these special circumstances."
The funding would help with overhead costs of the facilities, allowing the Highland Center to spend more on community projects.
Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese Jr., fully supports the program. In a letter to the Caddo Commission, he pledges to help train volunteers at each site in order to provide medical treatment for people with electricity needs. The program will help first responders by diverting resources away from "lowest level of care" calls and redirect it to critical emergencies.
Construction and implementation of the lighthouses could be finished as early as winter 2023.