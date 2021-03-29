SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two upcoming bridge closures will cause area drivers to take alternate routes while repairs are made.
Beginning Tuesday, the Myra Myrtis bridge in north Caddo Parish will close for emergency repairs that are expected to take a week, including through the Easter holiday.
Detour routes are state Highway 168 and Atlanta Mira Road.
Then on Monday, the Mayo Road bridge in south Caddo Parish will close for replacement. The parish Public Works Department will do the work and associated road improvements.
Mayo Road will be accessible to residents from Wallace Lake Road on the east side or Linwood Avenue on the west side. Motorists are asked to use Flournoy Lucas Road as a detour route.
Construction is expected to be completed by early June.
Citizens interested in monitoring the status of the project can watch its completion in real time by viewing the Parish’s ProjectCAM on the parish’s website at caddo.org.