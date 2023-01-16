CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish MLK Day of Service Planning Committee hosted an inaugural, multi-day event on Sunday, January 15th and Monday, January 16th.
Monday's event was a day of visual arts, music, and performances by students of Caddo Parish Public Schools. This event showcased and celebrated the talent of students in Caddo Parish. Organizers said this allows local youth to gain experience in artistic expression, self-assurance and improve communication skills.
"This inaugural Martin Luther King, Jr. citywide celebration is special and vitally important to display our continued commitment to Dr. King's legacy and dream," said Dr. Terence Vinson, MLK Planning Committee member and Caddo Parish School Board President. "These events are about honoring Dr. King in a way that celebrates his legacy through recognition of the many contributions of African American men and women here in Caddo Parish."
Sunday's program highlighted the significant contributions of African Americans in Caddo Parish with Admiral Barry C. Black, 62nd Chaplain of the United States Senate serving as guest keynote speaker. The guest musical artist was Grammy nominated, Stellar, Dove and NAACP Image Award winning, gospel singer and songwriter, Kim Burrell.
Rev. Robert Hudson, Attorney Jacqueline Scott, Henry Price, Erica Bryant, LaToria Thomas, and Michael Murff received awards.