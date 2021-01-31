CADDO PARISH, La. -- Sunday, Jan. 31 is being commemorated as "Louisiana National Guard Day" in Caddo Parish. The day was proposed by District 12 Commissioner Ken Epperson, whose son serves in the National Guard.
The commissioners presented a resolution of recognition and appreciation for the Louisiana-based soldiers, airmen and medics who have had responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes Laura and Delta, as well as preparing for overseas deployment. In January, troops responded to provide security at the state capitol in Baton Rouge and the U.S. Capitol for President Biden's inauguration.
"These are everyday people, our men and women, boys and girls, that we are taxing with all of these situations," said Epperson, who says the National Guard is no longer made up of 'weekend warriors.' "Now, they are an integral force in the nation, as well as putting them in hot zones. They certainly deserve that honor and that recognition."
Lt. Col. Ebony Carter accepted the proclamation at the parish commission meeting. Epperson asked Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to make a statewide proclamation. As of Friday night, he hadn't heard back in time for Jan. 31 but Epperson says he's hopeful it can still happen in the next few weeks.