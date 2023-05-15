SHREVEPORT, La. - An ordinance to put a moratorium on future industrial grade solar farms was voted down at the Caddo Parish Commission meeting on Monday, May 15th. District one commissioner Todd Hopkins introduced the ordinance in response to mayors from Gillam, Hosston, and Ida concerned that development of these farms could become a nuisance to local communities.
Concerns that economic development for renewable energies in North Louisiana could be stunted were a leading reason for the "no" vote. Hopkins was more bothered by the fact that there are no federal or state regulations for solar farms other than they are required by the Department of Energy to register when they close down.
"We should be discussing if across the country there are regulations or rules we can use in Caddo to make sure businesses are held to a standard," Hopkins said. "We're concerned with the fencing of the area, and specifically light reflection. We don't want that light to be reflecting into anyone's eyes on the road or into their homes. People have the right to do what they want with their property, but we want to make sure it doesn't infringe on other properties."
Hopkins says he will bring the topic back up for discussion.