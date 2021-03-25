SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, will host a drive-thru food box distribution event at multiple locations across the parish Saturday.
“There have been multiple challenges in our community, such as COVID-19 and recent winter storms, that have made it difficult for many of our citizens to stay afloat,” Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson said.
“We believe that it is important to offer this distribution opportunity to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity and access to food,” Johnson said.
The distribution event is possible through a $30,000 allocation approved by the commission for food acquisition and distribution.
The goal is to help families struggling with hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. Food trucks will be placed at designated neighborhoods with the highest need.
Patsy Morris, 78, of Shreveport said she plans to receive the food. Morris has lived in her home in the Queensborough neighborhood for nearly 50 years.
"It's so helpful for me and my neighbors because it takes a load off of our grocery bill. It's a God sent because people don't have it like they used to have," Morris said.
Locations and start times are as follows:
Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave., 8 a.m.
Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Rd., 8 a.m.
Highland Center, 520 Olive St., 9 a.m.
Living Word Christian Fellowship, 2835 Hollywood Ave, 9 a.m.
Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson St., 8 a.m.
Oak Park Elementary School, 4331 Henry St., 8 a.m.
Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King Dr., 8 a.m.
The event is first come, first served while supplies last. Each vehicle will receive one box per household, with a maximum of two boxes per vehicle for separate households.