SHREVEPORT, LA - Members of the Caddo Parish Commission for 2020-2024 will be officially sworn in during a special meeting of the Caddo Parish Commission on Monday, January 13. The ceremony will be at noon in the Government Chambers, Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, Shreveport, LA. All twelve members of the Commission will be sworn in.
New commissioners include: Todd Hopkins, District 1; John-Paul Young, District 4; Roy Burrell, District 5; Jim Taliferro, District 8; Ed Lazarus, District 11; and Ken Epperson, District 12.
Returning commissioners are: Lyndon B. Johnson, District 2; Steven Jackson, District 3; Lynn D. Cawthorne, District 6; Stormy Gage-Watts, District 7; John Atkins, District 9 and Mario Chavez, District 10.
Commissioners will be administered the oath of office by the Honorable Robert Waddell, judge for the First Judicial District Court.
KTBS 3 News will be at the ceremony to bringing you live coverage on-air and online.