SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish commission adopted it's 2021 budget. Commissioners call the budget slightly more conservative because of the impact of covid-19.
The $77 million operating and capital budget was passed during the commission's annual special budget adoption meeting on December 4th. Some of the increased funding will go towards the juvenile justice center and the Caddo correctional center.
Parish employees will receive a pay raise. That includes a 1% cost of living and a two percent merit's increase. Many parish employees work at animal services, the detention centers, and buildings, and maintenance.
"We worked hard to try to spend the parish dollars as best we could to make sure services are not cut and that we appreciate the tax revenue that we get in on different taxes that come to the commission and try to utilize those funds the best we can, to cover as many as the citizens as we can in Caddo Parish," said District 2 Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson.
The commission received more than $1 million in coronavirus aid through the federal Cares Act to off-set expenses the parish experienced due to covid-19.