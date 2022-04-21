SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission voted to Thursday to delay action increasing the number of ring doorbell systems available. This comes after thousands signed up to receive the doorbells through a crime prevention program earlier this year.
A vote was slated for Thursday to potentially increase the program, but since several of the cameras haven’t been received throughout the Parish the council has decided to wait five months before deciding.
Commissioner Mario Chavez says it's great to see the support they've received for this initiative.
"We're glad because the public knows the crimes are out there," said Chavez. "They know they are ready for a solution. And this is a viable solution. So, once we cameras out there installed and we start gathering the data, we think that five months is a good time to get the data back to see if these are actually working, and if so, should we increase this."
Caddo Parish will reopen the application process once the video doorbell program's funding is approved.