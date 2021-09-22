SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission is proposing an ordinance to help enforce a teen curfew in the parish. Commissioners hope it will help stop the increase in juvenile crime.
The commission will vote on the ordinance at its meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held virtually.
The curfew will extend from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and any teen caught violating curfew will be taken to a location where they will wait to be picked up. The first offense could cost $250, the second, $500.
There are other options available besides fines, such as jail time and community service.
Teenagers who work past those hours, or who are with their parents, will receive consideration.
Commissioner Lyndon Johnson says that the main thing that makes this new curfew different from those in the past is that it gives Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies the ability to enforce the curfew in unincorporated areas of the parish, other than just by Shreveport police within the city.