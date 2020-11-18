SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish commission will hold a public hearing on November 19th about an ordinance to provide more police officer visibility and community relations in Shreveport's highest violent crime neighborhoods.
The ordinance would fund $25,000 to give additional training to police officers and open safe houses. A safe house is a site where police can park their units, meet citizens, and walk beats.
Training would focus on the way police and other legal authorities interact with the public. Commissioner Jim Taliaferro sponsored the ordinance. which is expected to be voted on after the public hearing.
Caddo Parish Commissioners are also expected to officially adopt a Resolution of Recognition and Remembrance for High School Football Star Minnion Jackson.
The 17-year-old Green Oaks High School wide receiver was shot and killed while driving on I-220 in late August. Minnion was named first team all-district during his junior year. He received multiple college scholarship offers.
Commissioners plan to formally dedicate the 2020 Soul Bowl in Minnion's honor. They ceremoniously presented it to his family at the Soul Bowl. Commissioners say it will also serve as a call to end gun violence in Caddo Parish.