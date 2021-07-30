SHREVEPORT, La. -- Effective Monday, the Caddo Parish Commission will require its employees and visitors to wear masks in all parish-owned facilities and in Government Plaza offices.
Included will be government chambers for all commission related activities and the eighth floor of Government Plaza.
“Safety is our top priority as we continue to battle COVID-19,” said parish administrator Woodrow Wilson, Jr. “We want to be as proactive as possible in instituting measures that will keep everyone as safe as possible while conducting Caddo Parish business."