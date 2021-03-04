CADDO PARISH, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission approved a resolution supporting the American Rescue Plan, President Biden's $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief plan, but not without considerable discussion at Thursday's meeting. Caddo Parish is part of the National Association of Counties, a group that came out in support of the plan, which is up for debate in the U.S. Senate. Other municipalities aligned with NACo are expected to adopt similar resolutions. Several of the commissioners shared their thoughts on the resolution ahead of the vote Thursday.
"I think there are a lot of good things in the American Rescue Plan," said Commissioner John E. Atkins, who represents District 9. In my opinion, we're putting too much money in the economy too quickly and for that reason, I will humbly be voting no."
Atkins was not alone. Commissioner Mario Chavez of District 10 initially said he had concerns about the resolution.
"From the face value, it looks really good," said Chavez during the discussion. "But when you dial down deep into what they're passing in Congress, there's just a lot that has nothing to do with the core intent of what that piece of legislation even stands for."
Of those in support, District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell said it's not a political issue since both sides are suffering here in the Ark-La-Tex.
"I'm offering my colleagues to come out an join us," said Burrell, inviting fellow commissioners to help at a food line set up by Galilee Baptist Church. "You're not going to lose votes over that because many of the people you think you're going to lose votes from, they're going to be in that food line."
Commissioner Steven Jackson, who proposed the resolution said even though it's based on information from the NACo, the commissioners are focused on how it will help the parish at the local level.
"You may not agree with every aspect of the bill. I can't say that I agree 100% with every aspect of the bill," said Jackson, who represents District 3. "But what I do know is that there are things that my colleagues agree with me on in the bill, and our residents here in Caddo Parish will benefit from greatly."
Commissioners Atkins and Chavez said they would have supported a substitute motion which supported some of the items mentioned in the resolution but by that point, Commissioner Lyndon Johnson had already called the question to end debate. Ultimately, the resolution passed 11-to-1. Atkins later reiterated he would have voted in favor of the substitute motion.