Caddo Parish Commissioners

Caddo Parish Commissioners

SHREVEPORT, La. - Members of the Caddo Parish Commission for 2020-2024 were sworn in during a special meeting Monday.

New commissioners include: Todd Hopkins, District 1; John-Paul Young, District 4; Roy Burrell, District 5; Jim Taliferro, District 8; Ed Lazarus, District 11; and Ken Epperson, District 12.

caddo commission logo

Returning commissioners are: Lyndon B. Johnson, District 2; Steven Jackson, District 3; Lynn D. Cawthorne, District 6; Stormy Gage-Watts, District 7; John Atkins, District 9 and Mario Chavez, District 10.

Caddo District Court Judge Robert Waddell administered the oath of office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments