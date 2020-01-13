SHREVEPORT, La. - Members of the Caddo Parish Commission for 2020-2024 were sworn in during a special meeting Monday.
New commissioners include: Todd Hopkins, District 1; John-Paul Young, District 4; Roy Burrell, District 5; Jim Taliferro, District 8; Ed Lazarus, District 11; and Ken Epperson, District 12.
Returning commissioners are: Lyndon B. Johnson, District 2; Steven Jackson, District 3; Lynn D. Cawthorne, District 6; Stormy Gage-Watts, District 7; John Atkins, District 9 and Mario Chavez, District 10.
Caddo District Court Judge Robert Waddell administered the oath of office.