SHREVEPORT, La. - A child killed in a motor-vehicle collision just south of Centenary College has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Tydarius Thomas Jr., 10, of the 1700 block of Cutliff Road in Shreveport, was an unrestrained passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision in the 3100 block of Alexander Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, November 27.
According to the coroner's office, Thomas was transported to the Ochsner LSU Health hospital emergency room, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:02 a.m. on Saturday.
An autopsy has been ordered. The collision remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.