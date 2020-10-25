SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man shot and wounded in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood late Saturday, October 24 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Leeactrice Reed, 21, died following the shooting that occurred just after 10:50 p.m. in the 8500 block of Panatela Lane.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his wounds at 11:35 p.m.
Reed was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by Shreveport Police, who continue to investigate the slaying.
An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner.