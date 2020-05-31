SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men who were shot and killed in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood early on Sunday, May 31 have been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Demetrick Lavell Alexander, 23, of Shreveport, was found at a residence in the 6200 block of Rufus Drive a little over a half hour past midnight. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 1:09 a.m.
Dwain Weathers, 35, of Shreveport, was shot around 34 minutes past midnight. He was transported to Ochsner LSU where he died at 10:58 a.m.
An autopsy for both victim was scheduled to be performed at Ochsner.
The shooting remains under investigation by Shreveport police.