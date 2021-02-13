UPDATE
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man whose car left the road and struck a tree Saturday morning in west Shreveport.
Christopher D. Chapple Sr. of Portland Ave. in Shreveport, 40, died just before 3 a.m. in the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Cross Lake Boulevard.
Chapple was positively identified through a fingerprint comparison by the Shreveport Police Department.
---
SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in the South Lakeshore neighborhood.
Details are limited but KTBS is able to confirm that there is one victim of the crash.
Investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle at the corner of Cross Lake Blvd. and Lakeshore Dr. The vehicle then crashed into a tree.
The driver was found dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle. The driver's identity has not been released.