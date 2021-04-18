SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a Shreveport woman killed in Saturday's multi-vehicle collision.
Bernice House, 59, was injured in the crash that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Jewella Ave. and Hollywood Ave. House was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she died from her injuries at 2:44 p.m.
House was positively identified through a fingerprint comparison, and the coroner's office said an autopsy was ordered.
The collision and House's death remain under an investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.