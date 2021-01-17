SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who was shot and wounded in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood Thursday night has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Tony A. English Jr., 38, was shot multiple times Jan. 14, 2021 before 9:00 p.m. in the 5200 block of Fairfax Ave., which runs north of Morningside Drive and east of Kent Ave.
English was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds near 10:00 p.m.
He was identified through a fingerprint comparison.
The Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate this shooting.