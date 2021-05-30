UPDATE
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Mooringsport Saturday evening has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
The coroner's office says Jason Grubb, 33, of Waskom, was injured when his vehicle veered off the 4000 block of State Highway 169 at 7:48 p.m.
Grubb was sent to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 8:36 p.m.
-----
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, a Waskom man driving a pick-up truck died in a crash on Hwy. 169.
The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Hwy. 169 South just south of Devers Road.
Officials say the driver was driving southbound when he ran off the road to the left-hand side, hit a tree, and landed in a ditch on Hwy. 169 North.
Lt. Ondray Miles said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health where he died.
A three-year-old child who was also in the vehicle did not appear to be harmed.