BLANCHARD, La. - A Caddo Parish couple was shot and a 13-year-old boy arrested for the shooting, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Caddo deputies were called to North Noel Avenue south of Blanchard Sunday night where they found Robert Shane Bustamento, 49, shot in the eye, and Dawn Bustamento, also 49, shot in the shoulder. The teen was not a stranger to the couple, detectives said.
Prator said an 11-year-old who was also at home, heard the shots and came out of her bedroom. She jumped out a window when the boy pointed the gun at her and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
The sheriff said the boy ran to another neighbor’s home.
The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.