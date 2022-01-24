SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Courthouse will be closed until further notice so that repairs can be made to the main power distribution system.
Crews are assessing damage to the courthouse's power grid that happened during maintenance Sunday.
The small explosion happened around 10 a.m. in the parking garage. According to Clarence Reese, Assistant to the Fire Chief of the Shreveport Fire Department, a crew of contractors were working inside the courthouse on a drop ceiling and drilled into electrical wires within the walls.
A male contractor caught fire and had a flash burn. Other crew members called 911 immediately and the contractor was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with serious injuries. The contractor was able to speak and describe what happened when police arrived on scene.
Until operations can resume, the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court will be operating out of the Juvenile Clerk of Court located at 1835 North Spring Street. Limited services such as protective orders, emergency civil suits and mortgages/conveyances will be handled. Call 318-226-6772 for more information.
To obtain a birth certificate or marriage license, visit the Clerk of Court offices in Bossier or DeSoto parishes.
As for the other offices, citizens can pay fines and bonds online at www.caddosheriff.org or in person at the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office substations. Taxes can still be paid online or by mail.
The Caddo Parish Tax Assessor's office will be closed until the courthouse reopens.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's courthouse office will be closed, too. Defendants will be notified of their new court dates.
Citizens with specific questions regarding agencies in the courthouse may call 318-226-6900.