SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Courthouse will reopen to the public on Wednesday.
Repairs have been made to correct the damage to the courthouse’s electrical system that occurred on Sunday during maintenance work to the facility.
While the courthouse will resume normal hours of operation, citizens are encouraged to contact individual agencies with specific questions regarding services.
Court events, aside from jury trials, will resume Thursday. Jury trials have been suspended in Caddo Parish by order of the First District Judicial Court judges through March 1 in response to increased COVID-19 cases.