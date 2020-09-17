SHREVEPORT, La- Caddo Parish COVID-19 deaths have reached 338 according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
The first COVID-19 death in Caddo Parish was on March 24, 2020. Total deaths for March were 10, while April had the peak amount of deaths at 111. There were 81 deaths in May, 40 in June, 41 in July, and 44 in August. There have been 11 deaths so far in September.
The average age of people who died from COVID-19 is 73. The oldest victim was 104, and the youngest was 22.
Of the 338 deaths, 4 were people 30 years old and under. 212 were people 70 years old and older. Another 4 were 100 years old or older. At least 135 deaths were of people in nursing homes.
There have been 122 black male deaths, 95 black female deaths, 61 white male deaths, and 60 white female deaths.
All but a few COVID-19 deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing health conditions.