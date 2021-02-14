SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deaths attributed to COVID-19 have exceeded 570 since numbers were last issued by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office on Feb. 12.
The tally now is 574. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24 with peak deaths 111 for the month of April.
The average age of decedents increased to 73.8, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. Six victims were age 30 or younger, with the bulk of the deaths, 364, people age 70 or older.
Seven of the dead were 100 or older. There have been 183 black male deaths, 144 black female deaths, 103 white females, 142 white males and two Hispanic males.
All of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.