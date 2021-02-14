Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Threat Will Continue Through Monday... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible, across much of the region, with lesser amounts across north central Louisiana are forecast. Sleet accumulations of around 1 inch and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch are possible across Deep East Texas and north-central Louisiana. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, through 6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, through 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be hazardous and nearly impossible due to snow, sleet, and ice accumulations. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&