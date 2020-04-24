SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish has more than 100 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, April 24, the Caddo Parish Coroner's office reports.
There now are 101 parish residents who have died from the novel coronavirus. The first Caddo Parish coronavirus death occurred March 24.
The average age of decedents is 70.5, with the youngest age 22; the oldest 96. This tally lists 44 black males, 29 black females, 16 white females and 12 white males.
All of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.