(SHREVEPORT, La)- Caddo Parish has reached 272 COVID-19 related deaths since March according to the Caddo coroner's office.
The first death happened on March 24th. There were 10 total deaths in March, 111 in April, 81 in May, 40 in June, and 30 so far in July.
121 of these deaths have been from nursing homes.
The average age of those dead from COVID-19 is 72. The oldest person who died from the virus was 104, while the youngest was 22.
There have been 104 black male deaths, 78 black female deaths, 47 white male deaths, and 43 white female deaths.
All but a few had known or suspected pre-existing conditions.