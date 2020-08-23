CADDO PARISH, La - A Caddo sheriff's deputy is recovering today after being involved in a traffic crash on Hwy. 173, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
At 11:42 a.m. Sunday morning, K-9 Deputy Maggie Boykin was eastbound enroute to a traffic accident on Interstate 49 when she approached the intersection of Hwy. 173 and Hwy. 1 with lights and siren activated.
Southbound traffic yielded to Boykin's vehicle. Boykin stopped at the intersection then proceeded on believing that it was safe and clear of other traffic. She was hit by the 82-year-old driver of a northbound pickup.
Both Boykin and the other driver were taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Boykin's K-9 was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.