SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish employee who works at Government Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure of the building for the next two days for a thorough cleaning.
The employee has received medical care and is currently self-isolating at home. The parish is working closely with local and state officials to identify the employee’s close contacts and provide necessary guidance to those individuals, according to a news release Wednesday.
Citizens will not be able to access Government Plaza Thursday and Friday. Essential staff from all agencies will be working remotely. Employees are expected to return to Government Plaza on Monday.
“During this time in our community, the parish’s top priority is to protect the health and welfare of our citizens and employees. Taking these measures allow us to disinfect and sanitize our public spaces and make sure that they are safe,” said Erica R. Bryant, assistant parish administrator.
“The City of Shreveport is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of city employees and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 through our community, while maintaining essential city services. We will disinfect the building and work spaces before employees return,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins.
“Our administrative employees are valuable to us. We will do whatever necessary to catch up on the two lost work days in order to sanitize our offices. All essential services remain operational and we are there for you,” said Sheriff Steve Prator.