SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against murder suspects Tuesday.
Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May killing of her husband. He was shot in the head and killed at a home on Regent street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Tiffany Lynn Moore, 30, of Vivian, is charged with second-degree murder for the June stabbing death of her boyfriend, Shannon Schoen. Schoen was stabbed in the chest at his residence in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian.
Thomas Office, 20, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder for the April shooting of Jared Pelletier. Pelletier was shot in the head in the 200 block of Prospect Street.
Elijah Rich Williams, 22, of Shreveport, is charged with being an accessory to the Pelletier murder. Williams is accused of harboring or rendering aid to Office.