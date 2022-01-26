SHREVEPORT, La. -- Seven indictments -- six related to homicides -- were issued by a Caddo Parish grand jury late Tuesday.
Included in the indictments was Ureka Black, whose indictment KTBS published in a separate report Wednesday morning: Caddo grand jury indicts mother accused of throwing kids into lake, killing one.
The other indictments include:
Marshall Alexander Adkins, 26, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 7 slaying of Jonathan Bellot, and with illegal possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Bellot, 40, was found shot in a vehicle outside a residence in the 400 block of Ockley Drive.
Reginald Sircoraldewron Grant, 24, of Shreveport, was charged in connection with the Oct. 10 slaying of Boris Decari Williams, 24, who was killed in a home on Lufkin Street in Shreveport and his body was dumped in Lake Bisteneau. Grant also is charged with possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. A separate earlier indictment charges Carl Dewey Grant Jr., 27, and Reginald Daniel Grant, 55, both of Shreveport, as accessories after the fact and with failure to report the commission of certain felonies, in connection with Williams' death.
Sa’Teriq Lajuan Johnson, 22, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 28 slaying of Treveaughn Grant, 27, who was shot several times in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
Tramarciea Jovan Ruffins, 28, and Jamaria Wanya Cornelious, 26, both of Shreveport, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 26 slaying of Nicholas Stafford, 30, who was found deceased and burned almost beyond recognition in a burned car that had been impounded.
Finally in an indictment issued under seal, Robert Elton Todd of Greenwood, 52, who was charged with first-degree rape. The sealing of the indictment is due to the nature of the crime with which Todd has been charged.