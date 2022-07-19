CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments Tuesday.
Treylin Dillard, 19 was charged with second-degree murder, in connection with the April, 2022 killing of Sha'kyra Gray. Sha'kyra Gray, 16 was shot in her right cheek at a home in the 100 block of East Gregg Street in the Waterside neighborhood in central Shreveport.
Zacorius Dewayne Williams, 21 was charged with second-degree murder, in connection with the March killing of Kamar Woods. Woods was shot while sitting in his car parked at an apartment complex on Pines Road.
Jeffery Lee Terrell II, 31 was charged with aggravated rape.
Jonathan Tyrone Cooper, 42 was charged with first-degree rape.
All four men are in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.