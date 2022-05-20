SHREVEPORT, La. – A proposed ordinance to limit the amount of ammunition a person can have in a gun while traveling on Caddo Parish roadways was introduced Thursday at the Caddo Commission’s regular meeting without comment.
The commission will take up the ordinance at the next regular meeting on June 9. It will have its final reading and be considered for adoption.
While no commissioners commented Thursday, several expressed their opinions – pro and con – during the Monday work session.
But on Thursday, Kenny Gordon of Shreveport spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and asked the commission to outlaw all guns in cars, not just the amount of ammunition. Gordon expressed frustration about innocent people being killed.
He said the only reason a person carries an AK-47 is “to kill you.” And he went on to say many of the shooters carry the gun “because they can’t shoot.”
“They always hit the innocent,” Gordan said.
In response, Commissioner John Paul Young pointed out that the commission doesn’t have the authority to regulate guns; that’s the power of state lawmakers. He also said the commission doesn’t yet even know if it has the authority to tell a gun owner to disengage its ammunition clip while carrying it and the weapon in their vehicle.
The ordinance was proposed by Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson as a means of cracking down on drive-by shootings in the community. It would apply to firearms with a magazine capable of holding more than 20 rounds of ammunition. It would require those magazines to be removed from the guns while driving, but only on parish roads since it would not apply within municipalities.
Parish attorney Donna Frazier has been asked to weigh in on the legality of the ordinance before it comes up for a final vote. She told commissioners Monday local governments cannot pass any laws that are more restrictive than state law.