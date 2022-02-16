UPDATE: Highway reopened just before 2 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- State Highway 169 is shut down in both directions from Providence Road to Dance Drive as crews work to clean up after a wreck that happened Wednesday, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Just before 11:30 a.m., Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about an 18-wheeler that rolled over on the highway close to Jackie Ray Lane.
According to Lt. Matt Cowden, the big rig was traveling southbound when its right rear tractor tires went off the roadway. The driver attempted to correct but the vehicle slid into the ditch and rolled over. Cowden said the driver appears to be okay and was not transported to the hospital.
A 3-mile section of the highway is expected to remain closed until the big rig is hauled out of the way.