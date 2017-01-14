In an effort to rid our community of gun violence and accidental shootings, Caddo Parish residents were given the chance to trade in their firearms for cash.
They handed their firearms over to the sheriffs, and in turn got a gift card.
This was a first for Caddo Parish.
Gun drop offs were totally anonymous.
All residents had to do was drive up.
The sheriffs took care of the weapon, then a gift card was handed to the driver.
They gave $300 for assault style rifles, a hundred for semi-automatic pistols, and 50 for small calibers, revolvers, rifles and shotguns.
This was all done to help reduce the number of unwanted firearms and possibly also reduce gun violence in our community.
The "Gun Buyback Program" was funded by the Caddo Parish Commission; they partnered with the sheriffs and the district attorney's office.
Camp was set up at the Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport, and it lasted from nine this morning to one p-m.
Now if you are wondering what they do with the collection of weapons, here is how the assistant D.A. explains it,
"Everything collected will be destroyed,” says Mekisha Smith Crail. “The sheriff's office is here to run serial numbers, if the guns do come up stolen, we will do our best to get them back to their rightful owners but any other guns that do not come up stolen - they will be forfeited and destroyed."
Ammunition and broken guns were also dropped off for disposal and destruction by local law enforcement - free of charge.
"This is completely anonymous, we're not recording any names, date of births, social security numbers, we're not even taking note of the plates on the cars. We truly just want the guns. If we as a parish save one life today, well worth it."
If the "Gun Buyback Program" continues to do well, they will bring it back for a second round of drop offs.
So if you missed it this time - keep an eye out for updates - KTBS will give you a heads-up before the next time rolls around.