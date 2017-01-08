Caddo Parish plans to take care of business in 2017 with their 73 million dollar budget and new additions to the business community.
The parish got a shot in the arm to the business community with Hyundai Glovis announcing how they will turn part of the old GM plant into a distribution center for imported cars and a partial assembly plant for Kias and Hyundais.
Parish spokeswoman Krystal Grindley said Hyundia’s announcement was huge.
"It has the ability to have a huge economic impact on the parish with 150 direct jobs and up to 250 indirect jobs with the opportunity for major growth," said Grindley.
This was great news for the parish and city economy as the plant was sitting unused because of empty promises from Elio motors who had been promising to build their three wheel car.
Grindley says more jobs and a major company moving in will no doubt cause population numbers to go up from the more than 250,000 people already in the parish. She says growth is a major reason why the parish plans to address infrastructure.
"We are currently looking to do a lot of road overlay and treatment projects this year we hope to at least treat approximately 40 miles of parish roads," said Grindley.
Some of the $73 million dollar Caddo Parish budget money will go right in the ground with about $9.2 million set aside for roads and bridge construction. The parish plans to build three new bridges in 2017, including one on Linwood avenue. The parish is also making plans to revamp its trash dumping sites by upgrading and modernizing all of their compacter sites and adding an additional site in north Caddo Parish close to Blanchard.
The parish will also take a hard look at the possibility that the Red River could flood again and work out a plan of flood damage prevention. The floods of 2015 and 2016 destroyed homes and buildings to the tune of more than 13 million dollars between Bossier and Caddo. Caddo Parish plans to minimize the risk by raising minimum elevation levels for construction in the Red River flood hazard zone.
The controversial Caddo Parish employee retirement system is under litigation.
A court hearing should take place this month that will decide the future of a lucrative
tax paid retirement plan.