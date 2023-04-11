SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Correction Center inmates are sporting a new style of shoe that's saving the parish money.
Inmates are now issued one new pair of Croc style shoes at a cost of $5.82. That's a savings of $4.21 over the other shoes they were issued.
Overall, the new shoes are saving more than $10,000 in taxpayer money, helping the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office to stretch its $70 million budget at CCC.
In the past, inmates booked into CCC were given two pairs of shows -- one pair of white Velcro tennis shoes, at a cost of $7.19 per pair, and a pair of shower slippers, at a cost of $2.84 a pair. That was a total of $10.03 for shoes for each inmate.
“That’s many of the hundreds of decisions we make each year that save taxpayers money, we are careful with your money,” said Sheriff Steve Prator. "This one decision actually saves the taxpayers of Caddo Parish a grand total of $10,525 on the standard order of 2500 shoes per purchase."
There is an additional benefit to purchasing these shoes. Not only are they saving money for the parish, but they also help with security in the facility as well.
“It’s very, very difficult for an individual to hide anything in these shoes. You can see through them, you can hold them. There’s no soles to hide anything, better to have for security minded,” said Rick Farris, CCC commander.