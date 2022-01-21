SHREVEPORT, La. -- All jury trials in Caddo Parish are on hold until March 1, according to a court order signed Friday by Chief District Judge Ramona Emanuel.
Emanuel cites the increased COVID-19 cases and the affect it's having on staff to conduct court proceedings.
The order, she said, is to "safeguard public health while respecting the rights of litigants and provide the greatest possible access to the courts during this event."
The Louisiana Supreme Court has given district courts the responsibility of evaluating and determining whether jury trials may be conducted safely within their jurisdictions.
Caddo Parish trials already scheduled from now through March 1 will be reset.
The court order also suspends the speedy trial provision.